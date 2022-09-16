Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunshine and haze in store Friday, more active day tomorrow

Posted at 10:50 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 12:50:56-04

Temperatures are seasonably average as we creep ever closer to fall here in the Gem State.

For our Friday, we've got great weather in store. Yes there is still haze sticking around the region, but a lot of smoke has been pushed northward due to the ongoing wet weather pattern that's been hitting Idaho.

Today will be fairly calm in most of southern Idaho, until later this evening around 8 PM when areas of Magic Valley will see rain and possible t-storms return.

On Saturday, this system will continue hitting Twin Falls County in the morning.

The Treasure Valley will see a return of precipitation at 20% Saturday afternoon during the Boise State football game. Bring a rainjacket and layers to the game, just in case!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018