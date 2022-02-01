Sunshine and cooler temperatures continue!

NAMPA, Idaho — The forecast remains mostly stagnant for the next seven days. Temperatures are cool and light winds impact certain areas significantly. But aside from that conditions have been and will be dry.

Tamarack and Brundage Resorts have received about 4" of fresh powder since Sunday night and will see off & on light snow through the week bringing another 6"-10" by the weekend. Bogus Basin will see less snow as the jet stream targets north-central Idaho.

Boise and the rest of the valley will get colder over the next couple of days as another cold front moves through the area on Tuesday. Expect high temperatures only in the low 30 through Thursday then mid-30s over the weekend. There is a chance of light snow in the valley Friday night into Saturday morning.