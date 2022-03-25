Watch
Sunshine and 70-degrees through the weekend!

Posted at 9:47 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 11:47:53-04

NAMPA, Idaho — Dry conditions continue through this weekend. Temperatures will be 10-20 degrees above normal each day with record or near record highs at most locations.

Showers increase in coverage on Monday as a deeper upper trough moves inland.

Friday Forecast:
West Central Mountains:
A.M: Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 63.
P.M: Decreasing clouds. Lows 33 to 44.

East Central Mountains:
A.M: Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 71.
P.M: Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44

Lower Treasure Valley:
A.M: Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.
P.M: Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Upper Treasure Valley:
A.M: Partly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. East winds up to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
P.M: Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. East winds up to 10 mph.

Western Magic Valley:
A.M: .Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East winds around 10 mph in the morning, shifting to north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
P.M: Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds around10 mph in the evening, shifting to southeast after midnight.

