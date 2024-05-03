Sunshine and 60s make an appearance for our Friday but this relief is short lived

Happy Friday Idaho!!

May has brought us some very unsettled weather. Yesterday snow showers continued to linger throughout the mountains and a sprinkle or two passed through our Valley floors.

Good news for today, skies are clearing and temperatures are soaring to the 60s by the afternoon. I can't blame you for grabbing a jacket heading out the door temperatures will be lingering through the 40s this morning.

While some of us are waking up to the 40s others are just shy of freezing. Areas along the Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, and the Lower Snake River Plain, have been issued a Frost Advisory through 9 this morning. Frost formation will form for areas lower than freezing, this may harm sensitive outdoor vegetation and plants if left uncovered.

While areas are dry and warming today. This relief is short lived, a disturbance brewing from pacific will make it's way inland and is heading for our weekend. It will bring the possibility of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, Cooler temperatures, and breezy winds. If you are heading outdoors this weekend, today would be the best day for it! Remain weather aware as we make our way into Saturday. Unfortunately we don't see much relief either as rain will come for Sunday and possibly linger into the next work week.

On the bright side, this weekend is perfect for catching up on your Netflix shows or even taking some time to do that spring cleaning you meant to get to in January.

