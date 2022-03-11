Watch
Sunshine and 60-degree weather this weekend!

Posted at 9:47 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 11:47:35-05

NAMPA, Idaho — Friday's the wind will be light again making for a relatively comfortable afternoon.

On Saturday, despite clear and sunny skies with temperatures in the 60's, increased wind speeds will make it feel a little cooler and closer to the high 50's.

By Sunday early morning a decent sized rain system will roll through the area bringing snow to most of our ski resorts. The forecast settles down until Monday evening with a second more substantial storm expected to hit most of southern and central Idaho.

Don't forget to spring forward this Sunday at 2 a.m as we begin Daylight Saving Time.

