Sunny weekend ahead with seasonable temps, smoke shifts north

Temperature are seasonable through the weekend, meaning they're right around where they typically are for this time of year. We're looking at Treasure Valley highs in the mid-90s Friday through Sunday, with peak heat on Saturday. Boise's Saturday high is 98 degrees. Remember to give your body time to cool down if you're out and about!

Low pressure towards our north and high pressure towards our south keeps our temperatures at this steady level through next week. We continue to see some cloud cover and dry storm development in SE Idaho today, but the rest of Idaho is looking at lots of sunshine.

Smoke is thicker this morning but is set to push to the north and thin out this afternoon and evening. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect in southern Idaho reminding us to be fire safe in our outdoor activities this weekend. In eastern Oregon, a Fire Weather Watch is in effect due to gusty winds and low humidity. A large majority of wildfires in our region are human-caused. Be very safe through the weekend as you can be liable for damages caused by a wildfire, and conditions are ripe for a burn as it's hot, dry and windy.