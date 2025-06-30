Sunny start, but slight midweek rain chances for the Magic Valley

It's a cool start to the morning across the Treasure and Magic Valleys, but summer heat will build into the afternoon.

Highs in the Treasure Valley could reach up to 99 degrees. The Magic Valley will be a bit cooler, but still hot, with most areas topping out in the mid-90s.

As we move through the week, expect increasing cloud cover in the Magic Valley, bringing slight chances of rain on both Wednesday and Thursday. Even with those rain chances, temperatures are expected to stay steady in the 90s.