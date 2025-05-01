Watch Now
Sunny skies through Friday, but get the umbrellas ready

Good Thursday Morning!

The warm afternoons and clear skies continue into Friday, with temperatures expected to top in the 80s!

Showers are expected to arrive in Oregon late Friday night, spreading into SW Idaho by Saturday afternoon. The showers will continue into Sunday morning, with the afternoon looking much drier.

Thunderstorms will be possible into Saturday and Sunday. Remember the phrase "when thunder roars, go indoors". If you're close enough to hear thunder, it's likely you are also close to lightning!

Stay weather aware this weekend, we will have you covered right here!

