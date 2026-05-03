What an awesome weekend Idaho is having! Clear skies and nice temperatures, but some Monday disruption could bring in a little rain.

This weekend keeps up the trend of dry and clear weather. Last weekend we saw 50s, but now Idaho is crossing back into the 80s for the valley floors.

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Sunny skies this weekend but chances of thunderstorms move in Monday

Sunday is very similar to Saturday in terms of conditions, so your weekend plans outside look to be good to go. As for Monday, a low-pressure system is moving into the U.S. just below Idaho, and it is stirring up activity.

Showers are expected to hit some parts of southern Idaho on Monday and Tuesday.

Here is the challenge: the activity is very unpredictable. With a major weather system coming in and shifting things, it is much easier to track when and where rain is moving in. Right now, the Global Forecasting System (GFS) is tracking activity moving in and around the valley floors.

The National Weather Service has Boise sitting at just a 20% chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday. The Magic Valley has a 30% chances around that time too.

Stay connected to Idaho News 6 for the latest on these systems rolling in. We will do our best to get the most accurate forecast for you in the coming days.

For now though, enjoy the great weekend weather. We stay in the upper 70s and 80s all week long on the valley floors.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast: