Sunny skies return to the Treasure Valley as high pressure builds in on Friday

Hello sunshine! The fog and stratus clouds are dissipating across the valleys, with temperatures approaching 40° in the Treasure Valley this afternoon. There may be some patchy fog overnight, but it won't be as widespread as this morning.

Tomorrow, a quick-moving high pressure ridge will bring calm, dry conditions and pleasant blue skies. Temperatures will still be below average, but warming into the mid 40s.

As the ridge departs to the east and a larger system off of the West Coast inches closer, a gusty breeze will develop across the Snake River Plain on Saturday. Gusts of 30-40mph are possible throughout the day. Temperatures begin to warm closer to normal by Sunday.

Several systems will pass through over the weekend and next week. The first one will bring light snow to northern areas and increased cloud cover to the Treasure Valley on Saturday night, with a slight chance of showers Saturday night.

The next system arrives on Sunday night, with scattered showers expected into Monday. Snow levels will drop to 3500-4000 feet as a cold front moves through Sunday night.

The most significant system moves in Monday night into Tuesday, bringing widespread precipitation, including a steady rainfall in the Treasure Valley on Tuesday. Higher elevations could see 4-8 inches of snow by Tuesday morning, with higher amounts above 6000 feet.

Spring is right around the corner! A warm-up with spring-like temperatures is looking likely by next weekend.