Sunny skies and frigid temps to kick off the weekend!

NAMPA, Idaho — It's a frigid Friday here in Idaho!

While the weather pattern remains mostly stagnant we continue to see slight changes to the temperature throughout the day. Wind speeds will kick up to the teens this afternoon and will more than likely make temperatures drop 6-12 degrees.

Increasing late-day clouds and another chance of snow flurries may happen early Saturday morning followed by increasing sunshine Saturday afternoon.

For all of you snowbirds out there, unfortunately, in the 10-day future snow forecast no measurable snow is expected continuing to make Idaho's snow pack percentages drop below average. The snow accumulation season for the Boise Basin runs through the first to the second week of April on average.

Heading to McCall for the last weekend of the Winter Carnival expect low temperatures in the single digits, possibly dipping below 0 degrees.

High Temperatures:

*note temperatures do not reflect the wind chill*

Treasure Valley: 32-37 degrees

Magic Valley: 22-27 degrees

West Central Mountains: 27-37 degrees (low 40's in Riggins)

East Central Mountains: 18-26 degrees