Sunny morning giving way to a stormy afternoon on Monday

It is a chilly but tranquil start to the week in the Treasure and Magic valleys. Temperatures are sitting in the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies throughout the morning.

A low pressure system moves through eastern Oregon during the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will break out throughout the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds, small hail and heavy downpours will accompany some of the stronger storms.

Shower chances remain in the forecast for higher elevations on Tuesday, with a mostly dry day expected in the Treasure valley. The greatest risk for showers or storms on Wednesday will be near the Nevada border. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in the Magic or Treasure valley.

Towards the end of the week, a high pressure ridge quickly builds into the West. A return to above normal temperatures is likely by next Friday and into the following weekend. Highs will run 5-15 degrees above seasonable average.