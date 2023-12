Saturday and Sunday will be clear skies for the Treasure Valley, with temperatures in the high 30s.

Christmas Day should be beautiful, it's expected to be 37° with little to no cloud coverage and no precipitation.

Tuesday the clouds will roll in, with a 20% chance of rain, from Tuesday to Saturday temperatures will be warming up to the low 40s.

After some precipitation on Tuesday clouds will stick around until Thursday due to a 40% chance of rain.