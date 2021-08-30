Sunny, dry, and warmer weather continues Monday

NAMPA, Idaho — High temperatures Sunday were about ten degrees warmer than Saturday and will stay warm through Monday. But a shift in winds will push smoke from southeast Oregon into northeastern Idaho. Temperatures will once again drop nearly ten degrees.

Wednesday through Sunday is expected to be dry and calm with temperatures remaining a few degrees below normal. Breezy winds will be expected throughout this time and as monsoon moisture lingers to the south and east, the region expects mostly clear skies.