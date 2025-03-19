Sunny conditions return ahead of unsettled weather

Happy Hump Day Y'all!

Get ready to grab your sunglasses. High pressure builds today, aiding in mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures along valley floors sit in the low to mid-50s, but we still are relatively cool in the mountains this afternoon.

Idaho News 6

Enjoy the dry conditions while they last! Another system moving in tonight will increase clouds overnight and bring another round of valley rain and mountain snow. Through Friday night, another 2 to 4 inches will fall between 4,000 to 5,000 ft, and 4 to 8 inches above.

Rainfall looks to hover between 0.05-0.15" for valley floors. Therefore this won't be a washout for us, but still have the umbrella on hand.

Saturday showers still look likely, but enjoy the rain and mountain snow while we have it!

Next week brings a massive warm-up with highs reaching the 70s by next Tuesday.

Yes, maybe like you I'm not ready to say goodbye to winter.

