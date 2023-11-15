Sunny and warm ahead of an unsettled weekend

The streak of 60°+ days will continue into Wednesday for the Treasure Valley. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with some haze developing in valleys due to inversions. An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect for the Treasure Valley extending to Mountain Home through 11:00 AM Thursday as inversions will continue to lead to deteriorating air quality.

Sunny and pleasant conditions expected for Thursday and Friday with temperatures coming close to 60°. Inversions will continue to cause hazy skies.

During the weekend, a low pressure system from the Gulf of Alaska will make its way into the Pacific Northwest. Wind ramps up and temperatures will cool closer to 50° by Sunday. Light snow showers impact the central mountains, while scattered rain showers can be expected in the valley primarily Saturday night but could last into Sunday morning.

Thanksgiving travel plans are looking good as no major storm systems are set to impact the area next week. In fact, temperatures likely remain above normal with highs in the 50s.