Sunny and very warm this weekend

The wind is much calmer this afternoon than on Thursday, that will continue to be the trend heading into the weekend as a ridge of high pressure is continuing to amplify over the region. As the ridge moves east of the Treasure Valley, upper-level southwest flow continues to warm temperatures throughout the weekend. High temperatures approach, and likely exceed, record levels on Sunday.

An upper level low pressure gradually moves into the West Coast early next week. A pressure gradient sets up over Idaho causing gusty winds to return across the area. Given that the Treasure Valley will be on the eastern side of the low pressure, southerly winds around the system will continue to keep temperatures mild through midweek. However, shower and thunderstorm chances gradually increase throughout the week. Eventually, the low pressure will win out and temperatures cool off into the 60s and 70s towards the end of next week.