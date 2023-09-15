Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny and hot weather for the weekend, then cool and unsettled next week

Boise 7-day
Posted at 8:04 AM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 10:24:04-04

Friday started on a cool note with upper 40s and lower 50s in the Treasure Valley. Temperatures heat up quickly through the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s in the valley and mid to upper 70s in higher elevations.

A high pressure ridge builds over Idaho for the weekend. Temperatures climb to 10-15° above normal and approaching record highs. The record high in Boise on Saturday in 93° and Sunday is 95°.

The Boise State game on Saturday will be sunny with light wind. Comfortable temperatures in the upper 60's around kickoff, warming to around 79° by halftime and around 85° by the end of the game. Pack sunscreen and stay hydrated!

A cold front dives south next Tuesday bringing unsettled conditions and below average temperatures. High elevation snow showers are possible!

Boise 7-day

When can you expect the fall colors to peak in your area?

Keep checking back right here for more updates!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018