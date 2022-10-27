Sunny and cold Thursday ahead

A trend of high pressure will carry our temperatures closer to normal levels over the next few days here in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon.

The region will see very little cloud cover and sunshine today, it's going to be a beautiful day! It'll remain feeling cold however, as temperatures will only reach the upper 40s in the Magic Valley and low 50s in the Treasure Valley. Bundle up and grab your sunglasses as you head out the door!

Idaho News 6 Treasure Valley high temps Oct 27

We'll see another bump in temperatures over the weekend with varied cloud cover.

Next week a trough of low pressure will move into the region once again dropping temperatures and bringing more rain/snow.