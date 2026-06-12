Sunny and breezy weekend ahead, summer heat returns next week with highs building towards 97 degrees

A beautiful stretch of weather is settling in across Idaho as high pressure takes control. Expect plenty of sunshine, dry conditions, and gradually warming temperatures through the weekend. Afternoon highs today will return to near normal for mid-June, with many valley locations reaching the upper 70s and 80s. The only weather concern will be some breezy west winds this afternoon from Mountain Home through the western Magic Valley, where gusts could make it feel a bit windier than recent days.

Idaho News 6

The weekend looks fantastic for outdoor plans. Skies will remain clear with warm afternoons and cool, comfortable mornings. Temperatures will hold fairly steady Saturday and Sunday, while light afternoon breezes remain typical for this time of year. Mountain valleys will wake up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s, while lower elevations start the day in the upper 40s and 50s.

Looking ahead, the biggest weather story will be a significant warmup early next week. A strengthening ridge of high pressure will build over the Pacific Northwest and Great Basin, sending temperatures soaring. Highs will climb into the lower 90s Monday before peaking in the mid-90s Tuesday, making it the hottest day of the forecast. While temperatures may ease back slightly by midweek, they are still expected to remain several degrees above average.

The good news? No rain is expected through at least next Friday, meaning Idaho will enjoy a long stretch of sunny, dry summer weather.