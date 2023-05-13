Sunny and breezy to start, then hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms for the evening on Mother's Day

A few, isolated showers are moving into eastern parts of the Treasure Valley this evening. Some of these will produce strong, outflow wind gusts as high as 40 MPH as they move through. Otherwise, it is partly cloudy and pleasant and will remain that way throughout the rest of the evening.

A ridge of high pressure continues to build over Alberta and B.C. as a low pressure is developing in southern Idaho. The increasing pressure difference (gradient) will create strong winds in the Treasure Valley on Mother's Day. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Sporadic wind gusts in excess of 40 MPH are possible throughout the day.

Temperatures will remain around 5-10 degrees above normal on Sunday as increased cloud cover keeps temperatures fairly steady. Isolated showers and thunderstorms develop Sunday afternoon, with the primary focus of the moisture being in SW Idaho and SE Oregon. However, gusty outflow winds will likely impact the Treasure Valley once again tomorrow.

As low pressure begins to weaken and move further west early next week, the shower chance will diminish and will mainly be confined to mountain locations. High pressure begins to take hold again thereafter leading to warming temperatures and sunny skies. Temperatures will run 10-20 degrees above normal with highs making a run for 90 degrees towards the end of the week.