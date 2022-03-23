Sunny and 70-degrees in the Treasure Valley today

NAMPA, Idaho — Wednesday Zone Forecasts:

West Central Mountains:

TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 61.

TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

East Central Mountains:

TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 65.

TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41.

Lower Treasure Valley:

TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast winds up to10 mph in the evening, shifting to northwest after midnight.

Upper Treasure Valley:

TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. East winds up to 10 mph.

Magic Valley:

TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. East winds up to 10 mph.

