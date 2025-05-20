Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunnier Tuesday, find out when showers are expected to return

Posted

Good Morning, Idaho!

We've got another cool day ahead, with a light breeze expected this afternoon in the Treasure Valley. Heads up for the Magic Valley: It's going to be some kite weather! Gusts will be near 35 mph, and wind speeds will sit between 20 mph and 30 mph. Enjoy the cooler conditions before the summer

heat sneaks up on us!

Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny through the afternoon, with a high near 65. Light breeze, NW Wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 70, and Calmer winds.

Thursday
A 20% chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Memorial Day
Sunny, with a high near 86.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk