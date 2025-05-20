Sunnier Tuesday, find out when showers are expected to return

Good Morning, Idaho!

We've got another cool day ahead, with a light breeze expected this afternoon in the Treasure Valley. Heads up for the Magic Valley: It's going to be some kite weather! Gusts will be near 35 mph, and wind speeds will sit between 20 mph and 30 mph. Enjoy the cooler conditions before the summer

heat sneaks up on us!

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny through the afternoon, with a high near 65. Light breeze, NW Wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 70, and Calmer winds.

Thursday

A 20% chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Memorial Day

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/