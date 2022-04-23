Sunday warms up and calms down after a windy Saturday

Saturday afternoon in southwestern Idaho, there was wind and cloud cover.

Some areas clocking gusts upwards of 40 mph, but wind speeds were constantly in the 10-20 mph range in the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley.

That wind will begin to dissipate by this evening and fade away almost completely by tomorrow.

Sunday will be sunny and calm in the region with temperatures peaking out in the mid-60s! It will be a great day to get outside and enjoy the day off.

Cloud cover will return by Sunday night.

Expect that warming trend to continue through Monday/Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the low-70s.

