Sunday snow leads to more precipitation ahead. Here is what you can expect.

Up to an inch of snow fell in the Treasure Valley Saturday night then a mix of snow and rain lingered through Sunday morning. More valley rain will arrive midday Monday as an offshore storm ejects moisture across southern Idaho from the southwest. Showers are likely to linger into to Tuesday.

1"-3" of snow fell in the ski areas Saturday night and another 1"-2" could fall Monday and Monday night.

Temperatures in the valley will warm to the mid-50s Tuesday then near 50° Wednesday then warm to the mid-50s or higher heading into the weekend.

If you are planning to join us in McCall for the Winter Carnival you can expect lots of sunshine along with morning low temperatures of 17°-20° and afternoon temperatures in the upper-30s making for comfortable conditions for viewing the snow sculptures and enjoying the midday parade!

