Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunday snow leads to more precipitation ahead. Here is what you can expect.

Sunday snow leads to more precipitation ahead. Here is what you can expect.
Posted at 3:49 PM, Feb 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 18:28:23-05

Up to an inch of snow fell in the Treasure Valley Saturday night then a mix of snow and rain lingered through Sunday morning. More valley rain will arrive midday Monday as an offshore storm ejects moisture across southern Idaho from the southwest. Showers are likely to linger into to Tuesday.

1"-3" of snow fell in the ski areas Saturday night and another 1"-2" could fall Monday and Monday night.

Temperatures in the valley will warm to the mid-50s Tuesday then near 50° Wednesday then warm to the mid-50s or higher heading into the weekend.

If you are planning to join us in McCall for the Winter Carnival you can expect lots of sunshine along with morning low temperatures of 17°-20° and afternoon temperatures in the upper-30s making for comfortable conditions for viewing the snow sculptures and enjoying the midday parade!

For updates to my forecast stay connected right here and to my Facebook Page.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018