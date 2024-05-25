Summery feel to the unofficial start to summer

Get ready for a fantastic rest of our Memorial Day weekend! The partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon will give way to clear skies overnight as a weak system pulls away from the area. Gusty northwest winds will persist throughout the overnight hours in the Magic Valley. Temperatures dip into the upper 30s and 40s, but rebound nicely into the low to mid 70s by Sunday afternoon.

As we head into next week, conditions only continue to improve as a high pressure ridge amplifies over the Pacific Northwest. If you have outdoor plans for Memorial Day, they will be in perfect shape. For any extended outdoor plans, be sure to apply sunscreen and stay hydrated! Temperatures will jump into the low to mid 80s in the valley and upper 60s to low 70s in the mountains with sunshine sticking around all day.

However, a cold front arrives Tuesday night ushering in stronger winds and increased chances of shower and thunderstorm. Temperatures will take a dramatic 10-20° drop in temperatures from Tuesday to Wednesday, with showers expected to stick around, especially in the mountains.

Heading into the month of June next weekend, it appears we'll be back to sunshine and warm temperatures!