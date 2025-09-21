Summerlike weather holding strong into fall

We are just about a day away from fall, with the season starting this Monday, and temperatures are not staying fall-like. Will we see the dip anytime soon?

Temperatures broke 90° in a few areas of the Treasure Valley with 80s into the mountain ranges, which is what we don't normally see heading into late September. Conditions will start to cool, though, going into Monday.

Most areas are seeing 70s to start the work week, but it only lasts for a moment as the 80s return quickly on Tuesday and even chances at 90s again Wednesday! We are going to have to wait for the true fall weather to arrive, potentially into October.

Enjoy the warm conditions while they last. Fall arrives on Monday, and we will definitely start to see those cooler temps soon!