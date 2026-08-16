Summer weather settles as skies clear for southern Idaho

For the first weekend in about 2 weeks, Idaho is finally seeing no smoke in our skies. The Gem State still saw significant thunderstorm activity, which caused flash floods.

Let's start with temperatures, as a nice dip has made its way to the Pacific Northwest, and Idaho is no exception. The highest our region experienced was the low 90s, which is a decent break from triple digits. That will be mostly the norm outside of a slight bump going into next weekend.

Upper 90s are set to return, and the 6-10 day outlook has warmer-than-normal weather over all of Idaho.

Southern Idaho on Saturday also saw some decent storms come through. Special weather reports and flash flood warnings hit parts of the Owyhee mountain region. The Bigfoot fire, which is under 1,000 acres, looks to have started from lightning, and we will monitor that and any other fires that might pop up due to the storms. Luckily, stormy activity will come to an end, and this week looks to stay warm and dry throughout.

Have a great rest of your weekend and enjoy the clear skies while they last!