Summer time warmth clings onto October here's what you need to know

If you loved yesterday, then you're gonna love today. We start the morning off cool with temperatures sitting in the 40s and 50s, but don't wear to many layers! We warm up to the 80s by the afternoon.

There's a slight chance of storms along Southern Twin Falls County around 2pm, however, certainly not a wash out.

If you miss the consistent 60s and 70s, McCall is gonna be your place! Take a look at the wonderful weekend ahead.

As we continue into the rest of the week temperatures get a nice cool down into the weekend, returning to the 70s by Thursday in the Treasure Valley!

Update on Hurricane Milton

A Historic Hurricane for the Gulf. This is one of the strongest Hurricanes to develop in the Gulf. Last week this sat as a tropical depression, with a slight chance of development.

Fast forward to this week, from Sunday to Monday it strengthened from a Category 1 Hurricane to 5. This made sustained winds speeds around the eye up towards 185 mph.

Now, Hurricane Milton sits as a Category 4 with sustained wind speeds being about 155 mph!

It's expected to make landfall late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning as a Category 3 Hurricane. Either way this is a major hurricane that will bring deadly storm surge to the peninsula of Florida.

If you have any family or friends in this area, be sure to check in on them and make sure they are following the guidance of their local officials.

