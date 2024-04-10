Summer temperatures in April, here's the latest forecast

Happy Hump Day Idaho!

We have another comfortable day ahead of us, temperatures have returned near there average of 60 for April.

Waking up this morning a chilly start to the day- in the 40s. Grab a light jacket heading out the door. In the afternoon temperatures will warm up to the mid 60s, you won't even want the jacket you took to work! Skies will be mostly sunny similar to yesterday.

Idaho News 6 Temperatures soar 10-15 degrees above average tomorrow and Friday, giving us an early preview of summer!

Tomorrow and Friday temperatures soar to the 70s. The best bet the Treasure Valley has to reach 80 degrees will be on Friday (my fingers are crossed).

Showers are possible Thursday night. However the threat of thunderstorms currently remains for Friday afternoon. Models are picking up scattered showers, these could bring on the possibility of isolated thunderstorms.

Will keep an eye on these showers as the week continues.

Idaho News 6

Enjoy the sunshine and warmth, we've certainly deserved it after the hail, rain, and even snow last week!

