Summer sizzle is on the way, check out the hot weekend ahead

Welcome back from the Holiday weekend. I hope you all got to spend some time outdoors and with your loved ones.

Enjoy the comfortable 80s this afternoon; things start heating up tomorrow! The weekend will only grow hotter, with 96 expected both Saturday and Sunday. This would bring us to near-record-breaking temperatures.

Remember to hydrate and wear Sunscreen, especially if you work outdoors this week.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 82. Light NW breeze 9 to 14 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Thursday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92, winds becoming breezy throughout the afternoon. Gusts near 20 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Monday

A 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

