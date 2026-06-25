Summer showers arrive into the weekend

After clear skies and warm conditions kicked off the summer season, a major shift is moving in that will bring in snow to Idaho. Yes folks, snow is coming in for the first week of summer.

The typical summer-like weather continues on Thursday with nice skies and 90s on the valley floors so make sure to stay cool and hydrated today. That won't be a challenge on Friday though as we quickly fall 15 degrees just before the weekend and thunderstorm activity rolls in. Showers and cooler weather will be the norm going into this weekend so you may want to save the outdoor activities for next week.

Showers arrive both Friday and Saturday morning with conditions fall even further over the weekend. Sixties return as the daytime high both Saturday and Sunday. The good news is clearer weather comes back on the second half of the weekend with the trend carrying over to the work week. We see a small rebound back into the 70s to start the week but it may take a little more time just before we return to 90 degree highs.

Enjoy the summer weather today! A major shift in the skies arrives as we close out the work week.

See when showers arrive here: