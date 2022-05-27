Summer-like weather takes a break this holiday weekend

NAMPA, Idaho — Friday is a bit of a "catfish" day as brilliant and comfortable morning temperatures will lead you to believe we have calm and clear day ahead.

By early afternoon increased cloud coverage will paint a much different picture and from there unstable weather (i.e isolated thunderstorms and evening rain) are fair game.

Rain impacts tonight will be minimal in the Treasure Valley but isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds are the headliner for today averaging about 25-30mph.

For this weekend widespread rain and thunderstorm activity is expected with snow showers in higher elevations anticipated for Saturday and Sunday.