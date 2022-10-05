Summer-like weather continues but what could a major weather change bring by next Wednesday?

After Boise's second warmest September on record, temperatures continue to run above average for the first week of October. The second week looks a lot different!

The valley has been near 80 this week and will continue in this manner through the weekend. Mountain communities are seeing cool mornings, warm afternoons, and leaves changing color.

Expect more of the same into the weekend including for the Boise State, and Fresno State football game Saturday at 7:45 pm when it will be in the 70s at kickoff then 60s during much of the game.

Two primary computer weather forecast models are coming into agreement on a pool of cool air along with some moisture that will head for the intermountain west with Idaho potentially in its crosshairs. This means Boise may see high temperatures barely topping 60 degrees and gusty wind by Wednesday with the chance of showers around mid-week and snow could fall in the central mountains down to 5000 feet by Wednesday morning. This would include the Long Valley area which includes McCall, Donnelly, and Cascade.

Stay connected right here for any changes to this potential major weather change!