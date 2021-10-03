Summer-Like Weather Continues But Not for Long

Our summer-like weather will continue for a couple more days but those highs in the 80s may be gone for good by Wednesday!

A cold front will move through on Wednesday morning with the slight chance of a pre-dawn shower then breezy & cooler with highs in the 70s.

By Thursday, another system will move in with a good chance of showers and a temperature drop into the 60s!

More showers are possible on Friday but sunshine should make a return for the weekend although temperatures will barely reach 60 and there is a good chance of frost.