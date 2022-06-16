Watch
Summer-like temperatures hit Idaho today!

Posted at 9:36 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 11:39:28-04

NAMPA, Idaho — Temperatures increase nearly 20-degrees from yesterday, Highs in the valley will average anywhere from 85-90 degrees.

Across Eastern Oregon it will only be 5-10 degrees warmer as cooler air associated with an incoming low-pressure system.

Temperatures cool down tomorrow through Sunday as a result of the low pressure system. By Sunday highs will only reach the high 60's.

Expect gusty winds throughout today with the strongest gusts (20-25mph Treasure Valley, 30-35mph Magic Valley).

For those of you hoping to spend some time outdoors with your four-legged friends, here's some safety reminders from the American Kennel Club.

AKC Summer Heat Safety for Dogs

