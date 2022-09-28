Summer-like heat has been hanging with us but all of that is about to change

Summer-like heat will come to an end Wednesday night as a cold front moves through the valley.

Boise was in the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday but will only see an afternoon high of close to 70 on Thursday and Friday. Expect breezy conditions Thursday and there will still be a bit of a breeze on Friday.

If you have plans for the Boise State Football game you can expect a kick-off temperature of only 70 degrees with a mostly sunny sky. The temperature will drop quickly into the 60s during the game.

This weekend we can expect the valley t have morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs around average at 73-77.