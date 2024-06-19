Summer heat returns later this week

Good morning Idaho! After a few days of relief from the heat, temperatures warm close to seasonal average today. Afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid 80s with abundant sunshine and light winds.

Thursday is the Summer Solstice, arriving at 2:51pm, and hot temperatures return right on cue. High Thursday will warm to around 90° and rising into the mid 90s on Friday,

A building high pressure ridge brings continued warming for the weekend. Afternoon highs will flirt with triple digits both Saturday and Sunday.