Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Summer heat may intensify by next week

Highs above 100 Thursday but a brief break Friday and Saturday before more intense heat next week.
Videos
Summer heat may intensify by next week
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 18:56:44-04

Boise topped the century mark again on Wednesday with more sizzling sunshine. It looks like Thursday could be a degree or two hotter with that sunshine continuing.

On Friday and Saturday, we may see a brief break as temperatures drop back into the mid-90s and the morning low temperature will drop to near 60 on Saturday.

I am continuing to track an area of high pressure and heat that will be building further west into the Pacific northwest starting early next week. This will send temperatures soaring above the century mark most if not all of next week.

The fire danger will increase in eastern Idaho this Friday as gusty winds kick up again.

Stay connected right here or to my Facebook Page for updates to my forecast.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018