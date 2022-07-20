Summer heat may intensify by next week

Boise topped the century mark again on Wednesday with more sizzling sunshine. It looks like Thursday could be a degree or two hotter with that sunshine continuing.

On Friday and Saturday, we may see a brief break as temperatures drop back into the mid-90s and the morning low temperature will drop to near 60 on Saturday.

I am continuing to track an area of high pressure and heat that will be building further west into the Pacific northwest starting early next week. This will send temperatures soaring above the century mark most if not all of next week.

The fire danger will increase in eastern Idaho this Friday as gusty winds kick up again.

Stay connected right here or to my Facebook Page for updates to my forecast.