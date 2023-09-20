Summer ends on a chilly note

Temperatures continued to cool on Tuesday. Highs were closer to normal reaching 76° in Boise and 65° in McCall. The trend continues on Wednesday with temperatures struggling to reach 60° in higher elevations and low 70s expected in the valley. The big difference between today and yesterday is going to be less cloud cover, although scattered showers and storms continue to impact Cassia county.

Throughout the day, a low pressure system dives south from western Canada into eastern Oregon. Temperatures bottom out on Thursday as the low pressure system stalls near Baker City. Highs Thursday and Friday will struggle to get out of the 50s, even for valley locations. In many spots it will be the coolest afternoon since mid-June.

A gusty northwest breeze will lead to a crisp, Fall feel for the final two days of summer. Morning temperatures dip into the 20s and 30s in higher elevations, and low to mid 40s in valleys. Most areas in the valleys should be a few degrees too warm for frost to form. Snow levels drop to around 7000 feet in the central mountains, and 5500 feet in eastern Oregon. An inch or two on accumulation is possible on higher peaks.

Fall officially starts this weekend as the Autumnal Equinox is on Saturday at 12:49am. Fantastic fall weather is expected with skies clearing and temperatures warming throughout the weekend. Highs will reach the 60s in higher elevations and 70s in the valleys.