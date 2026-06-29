Summer conditions set to slowly return this week

After intense thunderstorms passed on Friday and a few more showers over the weekend, summer weather is returning soon to Idaho, with chances of 90s next weekend.

We are on the tail of this cold front that saw very impressive rain, wind and cooler temperatures take over Idaho.

The final showers fall on valley floors tonight with clearer weather on Monday. McCall and Cascade will get some Monday morning showers, but hopefully will see nicer skies soon after that. These very out-of-the-ordinary 60s won't last much longer. We return to the 70s and 80s by the end of the week.

Now, the big question: What does the USA's 250th birthday look like? It's kind of a big one for us and Idaho is looking pretty good. As it stands, we are forecasted to get into the 80s and clear skies.

The nineties could make their return by next Sunday, but all signs are pointing to a great looking Fourth of July, so get those Independence Day plans ready to go. We will do our best to keep you up to date as the forecast shifts, so you know what is in store for this next weekend.

Have an awesome week and enjoy the return of more stable weather. July will warm up, and the holiday is so far looking great!