Summer arrives with soaring temperatures

Today is the Summer Solstice, arriving at 2:51pm, and hotter temperatures return right on cue. Highs Thursday will warm to around 90° with a little cloud cover increasing later in the day. Both the valleys and the mountains will remain dry.

Friday is now looking a little bit hotter with temps in the low to possibly mid-90s and light wind.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, maybe Meridian Dairy Days, or boating Lucky Peak, whatever you have planned be sure to include a lot of water as valley temperatures will come close to 100° both days. If you have plans to go to " Rattle in The Canyon " in Riggins it will be just as hot but temperatures will cool nicely during the evening in the park. Meridian Dairy Days is going on the weekend as well so please drink lots of water!