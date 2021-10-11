Strong winds and winter-like weather to kick off the week

NAMPA, Idaho — Snow and rain showers will continue over and near the western Magic Valley and southeast Owyhee County today.

With strong wind making its way into the forecast Sunday, expect those same winds to increase Monday (gusts are expected to increase from 30mph to 40mph). Currently, there are wind advisories issued for most of southwestern Idaho. A freeze warning is also in effect for late tonight and early tomorrow morning for the western Magic Valley.

According to the National Weather Service, once a freeze occurs, there will not be additional freeze warnings issued for the same area even though additional freezes will occur.

Finally, a freeze watch has been issued for the Treasure Valley for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, so if you have gardens in need of one final harvest do so accordingly!