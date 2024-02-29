Strong winds ahead of a cold front

Good Morning Idaho! We are having some very active weather this week.

Waking up temperatures will start the day in the 30s, conditions will be windy as wind gusts pick up ahead of the cold front! Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the day to 65 degrees. However, we have a slight chance of showers from 12pm to 3pm. The heavier storm system arrives around 5 pm lasting through the later night bringing us thunderstorms and howling wind.This system will set up on and off showers for the next two days. Mountain snow will remain consistent for the West Central Mountains. Below are advisories in place and what is expected for each area.

Idaho News 6 Several Watches and Warnings go in effect today, lasting until Saturday

Strong winds are arriving in the Valley today ahead of the cold front expected to arrive this afternoon. Portions of South Central, Southwest and West Central Idaho, and Northeast Oregon are under a Wind Advisory from 8 am MST to 8 pm MST. South winds will push into these areas at 25 to 35 mph, wind gusts up to 55 mph. Gusty winds have the chance of causing power outages, tree limbs, and unsecured objects!

A Winter Weather Advisory is still in place for the Boise Mountains and West Central Mountains through Saturday. A substantial amount of snow is expected- between 6" to 11"! Drive with caution if you are heading to the mountains this weekend

A Winter Storm Watch is in place for Stanley, Sun Valley, Galena, and Hailey. Areas below 7000 feet can expect 10 to 20 inches with wind gusts being up to 50 mph. Travel could be very difficult due to blowing snow reducing visibility.

We are ending February on a wet note! Keep an umbrella with you.

Stay up to date with my latest forecast here Sophia cruz (@sophiacruzwx) • Instagram photos and videos