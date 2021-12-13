Watch
Strong wind gusts ushers in cooler air and another wet weather pattern

Posted at 9:51 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 11:51:31-05

NAMPA, Idaho — A Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory, and Wind Advisory are in effect starting today throughout most of southwestern, southeastern, and south central Idaho.

The Wind Advisory mainly impacts Harney and Malheur County from 11 a.m to 11 p.m Monday. Wind speeds will average 25-35mph with gusts upwards to 50mph. Both the Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are in place as all impacted areas are looking to accumulate significant snow in a short period of time (2-6" 6,000ft and below, 10-18" 6,000ft and above). Strong winds in these areas increase the likelihood of blowing snow, a major traffic concern especially overnight/ early Tuesday morning.

For Monday, expect mostly dry conditions with the possibility of a brief shower Monday afternoon. Wind gusts in the Boise/ Treasure Valley area will reach 25-30mph. Overnight another push of precipitation quickly translates to valley snow for most of your Tuesday. Little to no accumulation anticipated however moderate accumulation is expected Wednesday,

