Strong wind gusts and cooler temps kick off the new work week

Posted at 9:46 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 11:46:50-05

NAMPA, Idaho — A storm system moves across the northwest dropping a dusting of snow to multiple locations. 1-2" of snow accumulation is expected in some of our western and northern mountain ranges.

More snow showers are likely on Tuesday in the central mountains that could produce another inch. Following Monday morning snow flurries, we can expect sunshine to develop with some gusty northwest breezes. Despite stronger winds making temperatures feel exceptionally cooler, inversion clears out the cloud cover from the western valley.

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018