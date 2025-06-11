Strong to Severe Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon

Idaho News 6

Good Morning, Idaho!

Prepare for strong to severe storms to move in today. The entirety of southern Idaho is under a marginal risk, but not everyone will see the impacts. Showers look strongest over the mountains and the Magic Valley.

Strong to severe storms could have gusts nearing 60 mph and localized heavy downpours.

Wildfire conditions will remain elevated today. Though every storm may not pack as much moisture as others, it still may hold the gusty outflow winds (up to 60 mph possible). In response to these strong winds, a red flag warning is in effect through 6 pm this afternoon.

Meanwhile, a flash food watch is in place, over the mountains and near burn scars. Excessive flooding may be possible near the Wapiti Burn scar, Boise Mountains, and West Central Mountains.

Remain Weather aware today!

