Strong to severe storms possible today

Happy Hump Day Idaho

Prepare to grab the umbrella this morning, and go ahead and secure any loose items you may have outdoors. Idaho is prepping to see a much needed glass of water today.

Today

An upper level low pressure system will cause an increase in cloud coverage, dramatic temperature drop and scattered showers today. Ahead of this system, scattered showers and isolated storms have already been picked up on the radar across Oregon. I would expect to see showers over Idaho by 11am and continued scattering through the day. Isolated storms will be strong with the possibility of becoming severe. If the cells turn severe I would expect localized gusty winds 50mph-60mph, potentially hail up to 1", heavy downpour at times, and flash flooding over burn scars from wildfires.

While this is great in aiding wildfire efforts, localized gusty winds could cause fires to increase or even potentially start new ones. In response to this a red flag warning has been placed across SW Idaho and parts of Oregon.

Idaho News 6

Thursday

The low will shift east and showers will continue behind this, primarily across the Central Mountains. We can still expect a shower or two early in the morning along the Treasure and Magic Valley. However, a bulk of the moisture will focus over the mountains where the low pressure system will be closest too, and leave behind gusty winds on the Valley floors.

Possible rainfall totals by the end of Thursday could range from 0.25"-1" for the mountains. Valley floors can expect 0.10"-0.25"!

Friday

Conditions will be much calmer with sunny skies, light winds and temperatures cooling towards the 70s.

It looks like will prepare to see a gorgeous weekend ahead with rain coming at the start of the next work week.

