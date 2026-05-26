Strong thunderstorms with very gusty winds today in Idaho as active weather pattern continues

An active and unsettled weather pattern will continue through the week, with strong thunderstorms capable of wind gusts up to 60 mph, blowing dust, brief heavy rain, and hail threatening parts of Idaho today and through the weekend.

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 5/26/26

Severe Thunderstorm Threat Today

A trough remains over northern California and western Nevada this afternoon, funneling cool air down the Snake River Basin and the Interstate 84 corridor from Baker City to Mountain Home. Breezy northwest winds of 30 to 40 mph are impacting this corridor today.

A convergence zone is setting up over the Magic Valley with easterly surface winds, creating a focus for shower and thunderstorm development over the Magic Valley and central Idaho mountains this afternoon. Storms will track north and then northwest over the central Idaho mountains this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will be capable of wind gusts up to 50 to 60 mph this evening over the central Idaho mountains and Magic Valley. Thunderstorms will diminish after sunset, with showers continuing in southeast Oregon.

Continued Thunderstorm Chances Wednesday and Thursday

The upper-level trough will retrograde on Wednesday, with warmer temperatures expected as easterly flow sets up over the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form during the afternoon with easterly storm motion. The best chances for storms will again be over eastern Oregon and the central Idaho mountains. Gusty east to southeast winds of 20 to 40 mph are expected Wednesday afternoon. The trough will not move much on Thursday, with showers and thunderstorms forming again during the afternoon in the same areas.

Active Pattern Continues Through the Weekend

An active weather pattern will continue Friday as the closed upper low over the Great Basin slowly merges with an incoming longwave trough from off the British Columbia coast. This pattern will continue widespread showers and thunderstorms on Friday. The merged trough system will then swing northward over the area on Saturday, with showers and thunderstorms favored over higher terrain. A cooling trend will bring temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below normal Friday through Saturday.

A weaker and drier shortwave will steer over the area on Sunday, with a 20 to 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the mountains. A building ridge will then support a warming trend to start next week, returning temperatures up to 10 degrees above normal by Tuesday.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. NW wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny & much warmer. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. , with a high near 86. Light and variable wind could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Wind becoming calm.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.Light wind could gust to 20 mph at times.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday

Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers after noon and a high near 81.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and a low around 51.

Saturday

Partly sunny & cooler with a 20 percent chance of showers before noon and a high near 73.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday

Mostly sunny & pleasant, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday

Sunny & warmer, with a high near 82.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday

Sunny & hotter, with a high near 89.