Strong thunderstorms roar through the region

Temperatures drop into the 70s Monday
Posted at 5:15 PM, May 15, 2022
Some severe thunderstorms have been rolling through eastern Oregon and could affect the Boise and West-Central Mountains Sunday evening into early tonight. More storms could still form overnight but the severe threat will lessen after midnight.

Expect sunshine for much of Monday with a breeze and temperatures dropping by about ten degrees into the mid-70s making for a nice day.

Tuesday looks very night with the mid-70s, light wind, and sunshine all day. This is my pick day of the week!

On Wednesday clouds will be on the increase with temperatures in the 70s. A cold front will move through during the day and the wind will increase and usher in cooling for Thursday.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper-50s with lots of clouds and showers developing as the day progresses.

Clearing overnight Thursday will promote a lot of cooling and frost is POSSIBLE Friday morning in the Treasure Valley. I will keep you updated on that possibility throughout this week.

Stay connected to my Facebook Page for updates on where severe weather may be popping up Sunday evening and Night.

